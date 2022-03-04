February 28 — March 3 — Dashcam footage shows people emerging through smoke after a blast from a missile strike during Russia’s invasion in Chernihiv, Ukraine on March 3 2022.

March 1 —  Ukrainian Association of SA members protest against the delay of the SA government to condemn Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, outside parliament in Cape Town.

March 1 — Members of the Lithuania Armed forces during Saber Strike military training on March 1 2022 in Kazlu Ruda, Lithuania. Saber Strike 2022 is an element of the large-scale exercise Defender-Europe 2022 military drills between US troops and allied forces.

Picture: GETTY IMAGES /PAULIUS PELEKIS
March 1 — Rival teams the Up’Ards and Down’Ards play during the annual Shrove Tuesday “no rules" Shrovetide football match in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, Britain.

Picture: REUTERS/CARL RECINE
March 2 — Russian police detain demonstrators during an anti-war protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Picture: REUTERS
March 2 — A man walks past graffiti targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in London, Britain.

Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY
March 2 — Supporters of Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini gather at the high court in Pietermaritzburg where the judge ruled that the prince is the rightful heir to the Zulu throne and his coronation can be conducted, in Pietermaritzburg.

Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
March 3 — Job seekers wait beside a road for casual work offered by passing motorists in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg.

Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
 March 3  — People use a boat to save items from their home at Torwood Street, Auchenflower, in Brisbane, Australia. Flood-affected communities were cleaning up debris as the weather system that brought heavy rain and flooding moved south towards Sydney.

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PETER WALLS
