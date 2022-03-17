Former Safa officials allege constitutional changes to keep Jordaan in power

Trouble seems to be brewing in the SA Football Association (Safa), the body that controls the sport — from Bafana Bafana to amateur soccer — in the country.

Former high-ranking Safa officials have alleged bullying and disregard for the Safa constitution in the organisation’s regions, aimed at keeping incumbent president Danny Jordaan in power in this year’s presidential election.

They say their lawyers are preparing a class-action lawsuit to combat the alleged bullying tactics. Five former Safa officials, who did not want to be named fearing victimisation and three of whom were sources for this article, are behind the class action.

Apart from the claims said to be addressed in the class-action suit, the three sources also allege that changes to the Safa constitution expected to be ratified at a March 26 congress — where the date of the elective congress will be decided — are aimed at entrenching national executive committee (NEC) members loyal to Jordaan in their positions.

Safa has dismissed the allegations as a “smear campaign”.

Jordaan, 70, was Safa CEO from 1997 before being elected as Safa president in 2013. He was also mayor of Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha) from May 2015 to August 2016.

One of the former Safa officials said the alleged tactics were worse than allegations of impropriety made about a bitter 2018 Safa presidential election.

“It’s much worse than anything that happened with [Andile] ‘Ace’ Ncobo [who ran against Jordaan in 2018],” the source said. “Right now literally I would term them nothing other than a mafia going around intimidating and bullying people to elect their people who are friendly to Danny.”