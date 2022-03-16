Prince Misuzulu becomes Zulu king with Ramaphosa’s full backing

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally recognised Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile Zulu as the Zulu king.

Citing the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act 2019, the president recognised king-elect Prince Misuzulu as King of AmaZulu Kingship.

According to a statement from the presidency, the president said in terms of the requirements of the act, the royal family identified Prince Misuzulu as the person who qualifies in terms of customary law and customs to assume the position of king, and had applied for his recognition.

“As required by the act, the recognition of the king-elect by the president follows consultations with the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs and the premier of KwaZulu-Natal,” the statement read.

Ramaphosa conveyed his “warmest wishes” to the king.

“The assumption of the throne by His Majesty King Misuzulu Zulu is a moment of great significance in the proud and distinguished history of AmaZulu.

“His Majesty is the successor to a long line of revered monarchs, who fought with great courage and determination for the welfare and security of their people. I join all the people of SA in wishing His Majesty King Misuzulu Zulu a long and prosperous reign,” he added.

