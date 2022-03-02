National Solidarity accepts Sibanye-Stillwater’s 5% pay rise The trade union was part of a coalition with Amcu, NUM and Uasa demanding a 6% increase B L Premium

Trade union Solidarity, which has about 700 members at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations, has accepted the company’s revised wage offer that will see lowest-paid employees getting increases of nearly R1,000 a year for three years.

The offer Solidarity accepted will entail surface and underground workers getting a R700 wage increase and a R100 increase in the living out allowance over the term of the agreement...