CCMA issues strike certificate for unions at Sibanye-Stillwater
Four unions have turned down wage increases of between R570 and R640 a month for the lowest-paid workers
14 January 2022 - 17:09
A coalition of four mining unions will meet soon to map a way forward after the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) this week issued a certificate of non-resolution allowing workers to embark on a strike at gold and platinum miner Sibanye-Stillwater’s operations in support of their demands for above-inflation wage increases.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), Solidarity and Uasa had approached the CCMA in November to apply for a strike certificate after wage talks between the parties deadlocked...
