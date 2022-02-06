National / Labour Sibanye-Stillwater ups wage increase offer to nearly R1,000 According to the new proposal, salaries of miners, artisans and officials would rise 5% in each of three years B L Premium

Gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater has revised its wage offer to four mining unions, proposing annual increases of nearly R1,000, in an effort to avoid industrial action that could bear negative consequences for its SA gold operations.

Solidarity general secretary Gideon du Plessis told Business Day on Sunday that Sibanye-Stillwater management came close to meeting the unions’ demands for increases of R1,000 each year for three years, when it revised its offer of increases of R570-R670 for lowest-paid employees to R800 for each of the three years...