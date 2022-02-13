Business The business end of Sona — it all comes down to implementation Ramaphosa says all the right things about helping SMEs but most business leaders have learnt to keep their optimism about grand plans in check B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nations address (Sona) outlined measures that the government will take to help small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs), “the businesses that create the most jobs and provide the most opportunities for poor people to earn a living”.

The government will, among other things, introduce a redesigned loan guarantee scheme to enable businesses to recover from the pandemic and unrest, and review the Business Act — alongside a broader review of legislation that affects SMMEs — to reduce the regulatory burden on informal businesses. ..