Rush to court over auditor-general findings is 'political accounting', says David Masondo The deputy finance minister says some state departments and entities go to court and waste a lot of money on legal fees instead of improving on their financials

Deputy finance minister David Masondo has expressed concern about the “growing tendency” of some government departments and their entities to approach the courts over the findings of the auditor-general on their financial statements.

“In some of the instances you just get a sense that people just want political accounting not financial accounting. Instead of working on the findings, I am worried that some entities, some departments, have a tendency of rushing to court. I think this committee needs to have a view on this; otherwise, government departments and entities will waste a lot of money on legal fees instead of improving on their financials. If we don’t arrest this trend, we may find ourselves accounting more in court than accounting to our people based on what we need to correct in our financials,” Masondo said...