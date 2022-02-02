Compensation Fund tightens relationship with PIC
02 February 2022 - 18:36
The fund that pays benefits to workers who are injured or fall ill at work is tightening up its relationship with state-owned asset manager the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) so it can have advance knowledge of impairments, among other issues.
The Compensation Fund had investments of R85bn in the PIC as at end-December 2021, up from R80.5bn at end-March 2021, according to its director of financial reporting, Linda Kotta. It is funded by levies paid by employers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now