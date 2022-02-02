National Compensation Fund tightens relationship with PIC B L Premium

The fund that pays benefits to workers who are injured or fall ill at work is tightening up its relationship with state-owned asset manager the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) so it can have advance knowledge of impairments, among other issues.

The Compensation Fund had investments of R85bn in the PIC as at end-December 2021, up from R80.5bn at end-March 2021, according to its director of financial reporting, Linda Kotta. It is funded by levies paid by employers...