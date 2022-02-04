National FFC proceeds with misconduct charges against suspended CEO Kay Brown Brown faces charges tied to financial irregularities while at the helm of the Financial and Fiscal Commission B L Premium

The constitutional body tasked with advising the Treasury on its fiscal framework and intergovernmental relations has decided to charge suspended CEO Kay Brown with various charges of misconduct.

This was confirmed on Thursday by the chair of the Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC), Patience Mbava, who said the commission “remains committed to ensuring that a fair and just process takes place”...