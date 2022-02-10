National JSC confirms chief justice report is with Ramaphosa Judicial Service Commission has recommended that supreme court of appeals president Mandisa Maya be appointed chief justice B L Premium

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has sent President Cyril Ramaphosa its report in which it recommends that Supreme Court of Appeals head Mandisa Maya be appointed chief justice.

JSC spokesperson and commissioner Doris Tshepe confirmed to Business Day the report had been sent to the presidency...