Fedhasa joins growing calls to end state of disaster

The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) has joined the growing chorus for the government to lift the national state of disaster as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver his annual state of the nation address on Thursday.

Businesses, lobby groups and some scientists say the wide-ranging powers granted to to government are stifling economic growth. However, other experts, government officials and the World Health Organisation have warned of possible future waves of Covid-19 and that lifting all restrictions would be premature.

The national state of disaster, which was proclaimed on March 15 2020, gives the government wide-ranging powers to impose a raft of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, including lockdowns, curfews restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, international travel, and the sale of alcohol .without parliamentary oversight.

“The hospitality sector has largely borne the brunt of ... lockdown regulations in terms of business closures and job losses, despite putting in place stringent health and hygiene protocols,” said Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson.

“It is our view, based on the current profile of the pandemic in SA, that the centralisation of these extraordinary powers is no longer required and that individual departments should once again be tasked with the role of providing an enabling environment for businesses to flourish.”

For the tourism and hospitality sectors this includes improving SA’s visibility and accessibility for international visitors through a proper e-visa system and an additional budget for tourism marketing to restore the country’s reputation after the damaged caused by the Omicron variant at the end of 2021, Anderson said.