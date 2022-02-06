National Draft framework opens door to budding carbon economy for small players By developing local standards high transaction costs can be reduced B L Premium

To make SA’s growing carbon economy more accessible for individuals and smaller businesses hoping to benefit from the sale of carbon credits to large-scale polluters, the department of mineral resources & energy has published the draft framework for the development of domestic carbon offset standards for public comment.

SA introduced a carbon tax in June 2019 as part of a package of policy measures to help achieve the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution commitments, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, submitted under the global Paris Agreement. ..