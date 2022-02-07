SA’s cane growers get R225m boost
This is an essential intervention to ensure the survival and success of small-scale growers
07 February 2022 - 16:12
More than R225m was paid to small-scale growers at the end of January by the SA Sugar Association (Sasa), a move that is part of the body’s transformation interventions and commitment to the Sugar Cane Value Chain Masterplan.
The Sasa transformation funding, of which cane growers contribute 64%, was allocated across two grower support programmes: R115.4m was allocated to intervention one, which provides grant funding for black growers delivering less than 1,800 tonnes of cane; and R50,47 million was allocated to intervention two, which provides grant funding to black growers delivering more than 1,800 tonnes of cane. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now