National SA's cane growers get R225m boost This is an essential intervention to ensure the survival and success of small-scale growers

More than R225m was paid to small-scale growers at the end of January by the SA Sugar Association (Sasa), a move that is part of the body’s transformation interventions and commitment to the Sugar Cane Value Chain Masterplan.

The Sasa transformation funding, of which cane growers contribute 64%, was allocated across two grower support programmes: R115.4m was allocated to intervention one, which provides grant funding for black growers delivering less than 1,800 tonnes of cane; and R50,47 million was allocated to intervention two, which provides grant funding to black growers delivering more than 1,800 tonnes of cane. ..