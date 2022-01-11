Rural communities benefit from support for emerging farmers

Since the launch of Coca-Cola Beverages SA’s (CCBSA) Mintirho Foundation Trust, 26 beneficiaries in the agricultural sector have been supported, creating much-needed employment in rural communities.

The CCBSA Mintirho Foundation Trust was established in 2018 and its primary focus is the development of historically disadvantaged farmers and entrepreneurs in the agro-processing space through the funding of sustainable businesses.

The foundation has also backed three agricultural support service enterprises. Through its flexible funding instruments and operational support, six of its beneficiaries have successfully diversified their operations to focus on producing high-income crops such as macadamia nuts, citrus and pome fruit. A total of 10 women-owned agricultural enterprises have been assisted to support a wide range of growth and expansion initiatives.

In establishing the Mintirho Foundation Trust, CCBSA sought to contribute to the growth and transformation of SA’s agricultural sector.

CCBSA’s efforts to support the agricultural sector have included pioneering a comprehensive farmer-support model to address the specific challenges of emerging farmers and help them create thriving agricultural enterprises.

The foundation began funding projects aimed at developing farmers from previously disadvantaged backgrounds in 2018.

By June 2021 the foundation had successfully disbursed R334m out of a target of R340m in the form of grants, loans or equity as well as training to help identified farmers integrate both into CCBSA's and broader agricultural value chains.