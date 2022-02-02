Foreign graduates face more hurdles to stay in SA permanently
Home affairs says the minister was unaware of a waiver of a rule, despite it being in place since 2016, until an official learnt of it through a radio show
02 February 2022 - 16:11
The department of home affairs has cancelled a waiver allowing foreigners who studied and graduated in SA in jobs or professions considered critical skills, to apply to stay in SA permanently without having a job or five years’ work experience.
The department said the home affairs minister was unaware of the waiver, despite it being in place since 2016, until an official learnt of it recently through a radio show...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now