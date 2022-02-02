National Foreign graduates face more hurdles to stay in SA permanently Home affairs says the minister was unaware of a waiver of a rule, despite it being in place since 2016, until an official learnt of it through a radio show B L Premium

The department of home affairs has cancelled a waiver allowing foreigners who studied and graduated in SA in jobs or professions considered critical skills, to apply to stay in SA permanently without having a job or five years’ work experience.

The department said the home affairs minister was unaware of the waiver, despite it being in place since 2016, until an official learnt of it recently through a radio show...