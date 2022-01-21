Naspers deal saves the day for FDI
Without the $46bn complex deal, cross-border would remain at the same level as in 2020
21 January 2022 - 19:55
Save for a potentially once-off blockbuster deal involving SA’s biggest company by market value and its Dutch-listed division, foreign direct investment (FDI) barely grew in 2021, underlining a daunting task facing the government that has pinned its economic revival hopes on private sector-led investments.
Investments into the country surged to $41bn [about R615bn] in 2021, up from $3bn the previous year, thanks to a multibillion-rand deal under which an Amsterdam-listed private equity-style tech investor bought a 45% stake in its parent, Naspers, according to a report by the UN Conference of Trade and Development (Unctad)...
