Foreign investors looking but not biting due to lack of structural reform

International fund managers are showing unprecedented interest in investing in local companies, largely on account of their extremely cheap valuations, but remain hesitant due to lack of structural reform.

The local investment banking arm of America’s second-largest bank by assets traditionally hosts an annual investment conference at Sun City that is attended by local and foreign fund managers and the management teams of SA listed companies...