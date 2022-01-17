National Western Cape tourism sector count losses after slow global travel demand Provincial authorities expect improved passenger loads from January until Easter B L Premium

The tourism sector in the Western Cape, a pillar of the provincial economy before Covid-19 struck, has had its hopes for a faster recovery dashed as international travel continues to plunge.

Data on arrivals over the traditionally busy festive season released by the provincial government on Monday show that in 2019, before the pandemic, international return trips totalled nearly 2.6-million. In 2020 this figure declined to 810,811 and in 2021 it dropped further to 525,411...