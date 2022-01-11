Boost for Nelson Mandela Bay as first cruise liner since start of pandemic arrives
MSC Orchestra welcomed at the port in Gqeberha
11 January 2022 - 18:13
In a clear sign the tourism industry is now on a recovery path, Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday welcomed its first cruise liner since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
Cruise liner MSC Orchestra, with more than 900 crew and nearly 1,000 passengers docked at the port in Gqeberha to fanfare. The arrival marks the possible onset of similar leisure activity in the city...
