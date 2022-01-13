Return to start for Mbalula after high court blow for two traffic laws
Brakes put on the system the government hopes will reduce road accidents and Road Accident Fund claims
13 January 2022 - 20:20
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s plan for a nationwide demerit system for errant drivers was dealt a blow in the high court on Thursday when two laws were found unconstitutional.
The decision is set to affect Johannesburg and Tshwane, the only cities where the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto Act) is in force...
