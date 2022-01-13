National ROAD SAFETY Outa wins as court declares law on points-demerit system invalid The Pretoria high court ordered the transport minister and Road Traffic Infringement Authority to pay Outa’s costs B L Premium

The Pretoria high court has declared that the Aarto Act, which includes the licence-demerit points system, was invalid and unconstitutional.

Judge Annali Basson found in favour of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and agreed with Outa’s position that the legislation unlawfully intrudes upon the exclusive executive and legislative competence of the local and provincial governments envisaged in the constitution, preventing local and provincial governments from regulating their own affairs...