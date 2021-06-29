National

News Leader

WATCH: Aarto on a collision course with Outa

Michael Avery and guests talk about how Aarto will affect businesses and fleets

29 June 2021 - 13:58 Business Day TV
FURORE: Metro police conduct a road block on Chris Hani Road in Soweto. Fines in Gauteng are much lower than in the Western Cape, where many fines have been doubled and trebled. Picture: SOWETAN
FURORE: Metro police conduct a road block on Chris Hani Road in Soweto. Fines in Gauteng are much lower than in the Western Cape, where many fines have been doubled and trebled. Picture: SOWETAN

SA’s road deaths, which average 14,000 every year and are among the highest in the world, have been described as a national crisis. Besides the staggering human death toll, the economic cost of fatal accidents is estimated at R200bn. This is why the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) was written — to change the ways of bad drivers.

It’s been partially trialled in Johannesburg and Tshwane for over a decade. Critics say it’s more about making money than road safety, but Aarto is meant to improve road safety and adjudicate infringements under an administrative system to alleviate pressure on an overburdened court system.

Still, the department is determined to go ahead with the implementation of Aarto July 1.

What will happen come Thursday, and how will this affect businesses and fleets? Michael Avery spoke to Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa); and Automobile Association (AA) spokesperson Layton Beard.

Michael Avery and guests talk about how AARTO will affect businesses and fleets

Confusion reigns on eve of Aarto rollout, says AA

With July 1 looming, new nationwide traffic violations system is as clear as mud
Life
1 week ago

Only proper road safety will solve the RAF problem

The methods used to delay compensation and dubious accounting paint a rosier picture than is the case
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: Maybe it’s time to ditch Aarto

Suspension of RTIA boss may be one controversy too many for the much-maligned 'road safety' bill
Life
4 months ago

More road rules will not help until original ones are enforced

It seems that Aarto focuses on punishment, rather than prevention, which is problematic
Opinion
6 months ago

LETTER: Must Gauteng motorists pay for indecision?

The failure to resolve the e-toll issue will hit drivers when Aarto comes into effect
Opinion
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa poised to dismiss Zweli Mkhize over ...
National
2.
Jacob Zuma found guilty of contempt of court and ...
National
3.
Milestone for SA as apex court to rule on Jacob ...
National
4.
SABC breathes sigh of relief as broadcast rules ...
National
5.
SA moves to level 4 lockdown as Covid-19 ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.