Traffic fines agency fires CEO Japh Chuwe

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) has fired its suspended registrar/CEO, Japh Chuwe.

The decision follows findings of serious maladministration by an independent firm of forensic investigators appointed by the agency’s board, and because of a fraudulent employment contract, said RTIA spokesperson Monde Mkalipi.

Chuwe had been on precautionary suspension since February 5 when the board commissioned investigations emanating from the 2019/2020 audit findings of the auditor-general and whistle-blower reports on allegations of serious maladministration by the registrar/CEO and other unnamed senior officials.

Mkalipi did not confirm details of the forensic report’s findings, or whether criminal charges would be laid against Chuwe or other officials.

Dalian Mabula, the RTIA’s director of budgeting and compliance, has been acting registrar/CEO since February 15 and she will continue to act in this position.

The RTIA is responsible for the administration of Aarto, the long-delayed system which aims to penalise habitual traffic offenders by imposing penalty points on their licences in addition to a fine.

When Chuwe was suspended in February, the Road Freight Association called for Aarto to be scrapped, saying it would be irresponsible and reckless for the government to proceed with it.

The Road Freight Association had over the years expressed concern about Aarto and its susceptibility to fraud, corruption and money laundering. Chuwe’s suspension was confirmation of the association’s worst fears, said Gavin Kelly, the CEO of the association, at the time.