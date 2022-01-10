Car sales end 2021 on disappointing note
The SA motor industry sold 35,948 cars and commercial vehicles in December, 3.5% fewer than the 37,250 of a year earlier
10 January 2022 - 15:26
SA’s new-vehicle sales for 2021 finished more than 22% ahead of Covid-ravaged 2020 despite a disappointing end to the year.
Figures released on Monday by the Automotive Business Council show the SA motor industry sold 35,948 cars and commercial vehicles in December, 3.5% fewer than the 37,250 of a year earlier...
