Manufacturing sentiment dips a bit in December
The latest Absa PMI fell 3.1 points to 54.1 in December, with business activity under pressure, but the index remained in expansionary territory
07 January 2022 - 12:21
Manufacturing conditions deteriorated a little in December with business activity and unemployment under particular pressure as SA grappled with its fourth wave of Covid-19.
The latest Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) — a monthly gauge of sentiment in the manufacturing sector and an early indicator of underlying economic activity, fell to 3.1 points to 54.1 month on month in December, with all subcomponents, excluding inventories, trending lower...
