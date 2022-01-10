Economy New-vehicle sales likely to grow 8% this year Sales accelerated 22% in 2021, outperforming even the most optimistic forecast at the start of the year B L Premium

New-vehicle sales are likely to grow 8% in 2022 after bouncing back strongly last year from 2020’s Covid-induced market collapse, Mikel Mabasa, CEO of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa), said on Monday.

Despite a disappointing December, full-year 2021 sales of new cars and commercial vehicles totalled 464,122, which was 22.1% more than 2020’s 380,206. That outperformed even the most optimistic forecast at the start of 2021. As recently as midyear, Naamsa was forecasting a market of 438,000. Instead, the numbers are even ahead of its then forecast of 463,000 for 2022...