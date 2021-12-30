National

Government lifts curfew ahead of New Year’s eve

Size of indoor gatherings increased and alcohol establishments will revert to full licence conditions

30 December 2021 - 21:18 STAFF WRITER
Khayalami Lounge at Duduza Tavern is shown during national lockdown level 2 in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, in this August 21 2020 file photo. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/OJ KOLOTI

SA’s curfew has been lifted with immediate effect after a special cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“Based on the trajectory of the pandemic, the levels of vaccination in the country and the available capacity within the health sector,” the cabinet decided to make these changes to adjusted alert level 1 with immediate effect:

  • The curfew is lifted. There will therefore be no restrictions on the hours of movement of people.
  • Gatherings are restricted to no more than 1,000 people indoors and no more than 2,000 people outdoors. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used. All other restrictions remain in place.

“The risk of increase in infections is still high given the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant. Government therefore calls on all organisers of these gatherings to ensure that all health protocols are observed at all times and that all attendees are encouraged to be vaccinated,” the presidency said in a statement.

Alcohol establishments that have licences to operate beyond 11pm will revert to full licence conditions.

TimesLIVE

Omicron provides some immunity against Delta, SA study finds

UKZN institute finds the Omicron-infected may develop enhanced neutralising immunity to Delta, especially after vaccination
National
2 days ago

Winde calls for end of national state of disaster

The Western Cape premier wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa calling for a reassessment of the declaration, saying it was no longer the appropriate ...
National
1 day ago

SA recalls revised rules on Covid-19 isolation and quarantine

Health department has put implementation of the revised policy changes on hold and will issue an amended circular
National
1 day ago
