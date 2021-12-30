Quinton de Kock retires from Test cricket

The former Test captain’s talent as a wicketkeeper set him apart on the world stage with 232 dismissals, including 221 catches and 11 stumpings.

De Kock has the third-most dismissals for a wicketkeeper in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship — 48 in 11 matches (47 catches and one stumping) and has a personal best of six dismissals in an innings, against England in Centurion in 2019.

“This is not a decision that I have come to very easily,” De Kock said. “I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that.

“My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives. I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that it comes with.

“I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something that I love even more. In life, you can buy almost everything except for time, and right now it’s time to do right by the people that mean the most to me.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my Test cricket journey from the very beginning. To my coaches, teammates, the various management teams and my family and friends.