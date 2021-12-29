National Winde calls for end of national state of disaster Western Cape premier wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa calling for a reassessment of the declaration, saying it was no longer the appropriate tool for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic B L Premium

Western Cape premier Alan Winde wants the declaration of the national state of disaster and the curfew imposed under it to end as he believes it is no longer the appropriate tool for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Winde wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday calling for a reassessment of the declaration of the national state of disaster saying at a media briefing that SA’s hospital system was not burdened to the same extent in the Omicron-fuelled fourth wave as it was in previous waves...