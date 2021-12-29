Winde calls for end of national state of disaster
Western Cape premier wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa calling for a reassessment of the declaration, saying it was no longer the appropriate tool for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic
29 December 2021 - 16:30
Western Cape premier Alan Winde wants the declaration of the national state of disaster and the curfew imposed under it to end as he believes it is no longer the appropriate tool for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Winde wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday calling for a reassessment of the declaration of the national state of disaster saying at a media briefing that SA’s hospital system was not burdened to the same extent in the Omicron-fuelled fourth wave as it was in previous waves...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now