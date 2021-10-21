News & Fox / Trending

Some Reds keeping the Cold War hot

The EFF is happy to ignore science as it pushes for an unproven Sputnik jab rather than the proven ones

21 October 2021 - 05:00 Paul Ash
Votes needed: EFF leader Julius Malema on the campaign trail. Picture: Sunday Times/Alaister Russell
Votes needed: EFF leader Julius Malema on the campaign trail. Picture: Sunday Times/Alaister Russell

If any evidence were needed to confirm that the world has split into two camps, the statement this week from the EFF about Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine being blocked for use in SA would be it. And one of those camps is a place where "proof" is only a word on the label of a bottle of mampoer.

"We are not surprised," said EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini on the news that the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) had not granted emergency approval for the use of Sputnik V in SA.

"It has never been about saving lives but [about] profit. They have no access to the Russians and cannot get anything from them, hence they did not approve the vaccine," said Dlamini.

Never mind that Sahpra has asked the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology & Microbiology, the vaccine’s manufacturer in Moscow, for evidence that the vaccine will not put men at a higher risk of contracting HIV.

The authority’s rolling review will continue until the institute does so.

The only thing of importance in the EFF’s pushback is the word "profit". Such a grubby word when there are votes to be had.

Don’t worry about the science — this is a new Cold War, complete with puppets, emancipators, stooges and, ironically, actual viruses.

Facts? Sorry, farce will have to do instead.

Medicines regulator shoots down Sputnik vaccine emergency-use bid

The SA medicines regulator is concerned the jab may increase the risk of men becoming infected with HIV
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Why strikes are so violent
News & Fox
2.
Working in SA: a home affairs horror story
News & Fox
3.
A good week for Jacob Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
PODCAST: Earth to ANC: avoid disappointment — ...
News & Fox
5.
Deadline nears for Eskom’s legal separation
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.