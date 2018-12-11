National

Tainted by Esidimeni deaths‚ Qedani Mahlangu told to leave ANC provincial executive committee

Former health MEC Brian Hlongwa reportedly also received a similar order

11 December 2018 - 14:08 Amil Umraw
Qedani Mahlangu. Picture: SOWETAN
Qedani Mahlangu. Picture: SOWETAN

The ANC in Gauteng has told former health and social development MEC Qedani Mahlangu to step down from its provincial executive committee (PEC).

ANC Gauteng deputy provincial secretary Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko wrote to Mahlangu on December 10‚ instructing her to step down from “participating” in the Gauteng PEC with immediate effect.

“Whilst the PEC had decided that you should remain a member of the PEC‚ the NWC [national working committee] has decided that you step down‚” the letter reads.

It was reported that former health MEC Brian Hlongwa also received a similar letter. 

Mahlangu’s dismissal from the PEC comes after ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte wrote to Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe in November saying the party agreed that Mahlangu and  Hlongwa should step down from provincial party leadership.

Mahlangu and Hlongwa were elected onto the party’s PEC during its elective conference in July. In her previous role as health MEC‚ Mahlangu became the central figure behind the Life Esidimeni tragedy‚ which resulted in the death of 144 psychiatric patients after they were transferred into the care of unlicensed nongovernmental organisations.

Hlongwa faces damning allegations of corruption during his tenure in the same portfolio.

DA Gauteng health spokesperson MEC Jack Bloom said on Tuesday it is “disgraceful” that ANC members voted Mahlangu onto the PEC.

“I suspect that the NWC took this decision only because of the upcoming elections‚ but voters should remember that President Cyril Ramaphosa embraced Mahlangu at an ANC march in Soweto earlier this year and said that a comrade is always a comrade‚” Bloom said.

“Mahlangu should be charged for her leading role in the Esidimeni deaths‚ but the police investigation is taking an inordinately long time.”

Hlongwa resigned as Gauteng chief whip in October amid corruption allegations of R1.2bn during his tenure as health MEC.

Hlongwa and 11 other health officials were accused of corruption and fraudulent activities in a Special Investigating Unit report on the period 2006-2009, when he was MEC.

Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa stay put on ANC’s PEC

The ANC's provincial executive committee disagrees with  integrity commission that the pair should be suspended from the structure
Politics
1 month ago

Brian Hlongwa resigns over graft claims of over R1bn

The Gauteng chief whip is stepping down after a damning Special Investigating Unit report and as the ANC's integrity body swoops in
Politics
1 month ago

Psychological wounds dealt by a brutal past still far from healing

Steps to ensure that mental health services are available are a priority, writes Melody Emmett
Life
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Mintails directors may face criminal charges
National
2.
Dead bodies pile up at KZN mortuaries as strike ...
National
3.
Tainted by Esidimeni deaths‚ Qedani Mahlangu told ...
National
4.
Tom Moyane’s high court application dismissed
National

Related Articles

JUSTICE MALALA: Qedani Mahlangu - proof that the ANC is rotten to the core
Politics

Paul Mashatile thinks ANC’s integrity body should weigh in on Qedani Mahlangu’s ...
National

Panyaza Lesufi defends re-election of Qedani Mahlangu to ANC provincial ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.