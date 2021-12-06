National Booster shots for rural health workers urgent ahead of fourth wave Almost two-thirds of healthcare workers in Sisonke trial — the world’s biggest — have not taken up Covid-19 booster jabs B L Premium

Almost two-thirds of healthcare workers in one of the world’s biggest Covid-19 vaccine trials have not yet taken booster shots, and they only have 10 working days to do so.

They will be at the forefront of SA’s fourth wave of infections, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant drives up SA’s caseload...