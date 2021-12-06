Booster shots for rural health workers urgent ahead of fourth wave
Almost two-thirds of healthcare workers in Sisonke trial — the world’s biggest — have not taken up Covid-19 booster jabs
06 December 2021 - 05:10
Almost two-thirds of healthcare workers in one of the world’s biggest Covid-19 vaccine trials have not yet taken booster shots, and they only have 10 working days to do so.
They will be at the forefront of SA’s fourth wave of infections, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant drives up SA’s caseload...
