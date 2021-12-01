National DNG Energy disqualified from IPPs because it did not meet requirements, court told B L Premium

DNG Energy, which is challenging the selection of Turkish-owned power ships to augment the country’s energy supplies, did not meet the requirements for the power procurement programme and was therefore disqualified, the minerals & energy department has said in court.

DNG’s application to overturn the selection of the Turkish Karpowership as one of the preferred bidders of the government’s risk mitigation independent power producer procurement programme (RMIPPPP) to supply 2,000MW of power to Eskom resumed on Wednesday at the high court in Pretoria. ..