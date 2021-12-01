National

Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers hold talks with Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria

Ramaphosa began his four-nation visit to Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Senegal with a private dinner with Buhari on Tuesday

01 December 2021 - 11:24 Amanda Khoza
President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting four African nations. Picture: ALON SKUY
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold bilateral trade talks with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

The two heads of state are expected to sign deals and memoranda of understanding on political, diplomatic, economic and trade relations.

He is accompanied by ministers Naledi Pandor, Thandi Modise, Bheki Cele, Ronald Lamola, Mondli Gungubele, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Gwede Mantashe, Joe Phaahla, Ebrahim Patel, Fikile Mbalula and Zizi Kodwa.

According to the presidency, Ramaphosa’s visit coincides with the 10th session of the Nigeria-SA binational commission (BNC).

The session will also reflect on progress made in advancing trade and investment between the two countries and allow the presidents to review progress made in implementing decisions and agree on new programmes.

Five agreements and memoranda of understanding are expected to be concluded.

According to the programme, the bilateral talks will be followed by a media briefing later on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa berates African states for joining travel bans over Omicron variant

President says SA should be praised not punished for the fast discovery of the Covid-19 variant as peers react ‘like our former colonisers’
17 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s instinct in vaccine mandates correct, so drop the task teams and act

Ramaphosa should just do what needs to be done and businesses have a big part to play
21 hours ago

TOM EATON: How Boris & Co spared Ramaphosa another bad weekend

But with vaccination mandates now coming thick and fast, he may not enjoy a good weekend for a long time, writes Tom Eaton
1 day ago
