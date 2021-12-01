Markets JSE gains as investors consider comments by Jerome Powell The US Fed chair says the central bank can taper its bond purchases at an even faster clip than the $15bn-a-month schedule announced in November B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digested comments by the US Federal Reserve chair about speeding up tapering its bond purchases, in an effort to curb inflation.

Jerome Powell told a Senate panel on Tuesday that he believes the central bank can taper its bond purchases at an even faster clip than the $15bn-a-month schedule announced in November...