JSE gains as investors consider comments by Jerome Powell
The US Fed chair says the central bank can taper its bond purchases at an even faster clip than the $15bn-a-month schedule announced in November
01 December 2021 - 10:55
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digested comments by the US Federal Reserve chair about speeding up tapering its bond purchases, in an effort to curb inflation.
Jerome Powell told a Senate panel on Tuesday that he believes the central bank can taper its bond purchases at an even faster clip than the $15bn-a-month schedule announced in November...
