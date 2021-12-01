ANC MPs reject DA’s pension reform bill
The bill would have allowed the financially distressed access to a portion of their pension funds
01 December 2021 - 14:09
Parliament’s finance committee has rejected as undesirable a proposed DA bill that would have allowed pension fund members to take out loans against a guarantee of a portion of their pension fund assets.
The rejection comes as the Treasury moves towards the publication of a paper on pension fund reform, which is expected to be released next week for public comment. This is in line with the undertaking given by finance minister Enoch Godongwana in his medium-term budget policy statement in November. The minister said a discussion document on the details of the reform proposal would be published shortly to obtain inputs before further announcements are made in the 2022 budget...
