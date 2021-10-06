National SABC’s loss-making streak shows no sign of abating B L Premium

The SABC, which has shown signs of recovery in recent months, continued its loss-making streak, with the public broadcaster recording a net loss of R530m for the 2020/2021 financial year.

The broadcaster, which has previously been hampered by acute governance and financial crises, recorded a loss of R511m in the previous year. It has managed to narrow its losses over the past few years as the management battles to turn around the entity that at one point was on the brink of collapse...