SABC’s loss-making streak shows no sign of abating
06 October 2021 - 18:29
The SABC, which has shown signs of recovery in recent months, continued its loss-making streak, with the public broadcaster recording a net loss of R530m for the 2020/2021 financial year.
The broadcaster, which has previously been hampered by acute governance and financial crises, recorded a loss of R511m in the previous year. It has managed to narrow its losses over the past few years as the management battles to turn around the entity that at one point was on the brink of collapse...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now