Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Journalist should be disciplined by the SABC

Samkele Maseko abused his position at the broadcaster with his political opinions

11 November 2021 - 13:35
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

It is disconcerting when journalists become players in populist political opinions (“SABC reporter out of line on De Ruyter,” November 9).

The SABC’s Samkele Maseko had no right to be expressing personal opinions on a public broadcasting platform while on duty and busy with an interview that had little to do with load-shedding. He abused his position at work, the taxpayers and his audience.

The public broadcaster should discipline him lest his sentiments be misconstrued as being those of his employers.

Kent Mkalipi, Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: SABC reporter out of line on De Ruyter

He had no to instruct ANC national leadership to dismiss Eskom CEO for alleged incompetence
Opinion
1 day ago

WATCH: Why Eskom needs leadership continuity

Business Day TV spoke to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter
Companies
6 hours ago

De Ruyter lays bare Eskom’s maintenance woes

The power utility is unable to do maintenance due to cash flow problems and procurement delays
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: SABC reporter out of line on De Ruyter
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: Load-shedding stopped when Jacob Zuma was ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
PETER BRUCE: Living in a dream world does not ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GRAY MAGUIRE: Big bucks from rich nations still ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: DA can and must save SA
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Eskom on track to lift load-shedding on Saturday, says De Ruyter

National

WATCH: Why the Black Business Council wants new leadership at Eskom

Companies

LETTER: Load-shedding stopped when Jacob Zuma was in charge

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.