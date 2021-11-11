LETTER: Journalist should be disciplined by the SABC

It is disconcerting when journalists become players in populist political opinions (“SABC reporter out of line on De Ruyter,” November 9).

The SABC’s Samkele Maseko had no right to be expressing personal opinions on a public broadcasting platform while on duty and busy with an interview that had little to do with load-shedding. He abused his position at work, the taxpayers and his audience.

The public broadcaster should discipline him lest his sentiments be misconstrued as being those of his employers.

Kent Mkalipi, Via email

