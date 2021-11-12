National Eskom cautiously rules out sabotage for load-shedding woes The power utility has increased security measures to uncover acts of sabotage or negligence at its power stations B L Premium

Eskom, which has come under severe criticism after a implementing intermittent bouts of load-shedding recently, has increased surveillance at its power stations to uncover possible acts of negligence or sabotage.

This includes the use of drones equipped with infrared cameras to patrol the power stations at night, CEO André de Ruyter said on Friday, adding that the power utility had also installed intelligent cameras that were able to use artificial intelligence to detect if there were unwarranted activities taking place at the power stations...