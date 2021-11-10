Companies / Retail & Consumer Shoprite joins ranks of companies expanding solar plants Retailer has added 22 new PV sites between February and September, more than doubling its capacity B L Premium

SA’s biggest retailer, the Shoprite Group, is joining a growing number of SA companies who are investing in solar and renewable power as the Eskom grid becomes increasingly unreliable and electricity prices rocket.

Shoprite said on Wednesday it aims to power 25% of its operations with renewable energy by 2025, amid environmental concerns...