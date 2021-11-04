Julius Malema praises IEC for ‘job well done’ in elections
The EFF leader says despite some technical glitches, the voter management device used in the election for the first time did a good job
04 November 2021 - 14:24
EFF leader Julius Malema has commended the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), saying it did a splendid job in organising and managing this week’s municipal election. He also welcomed the use of new technology in the polls.
Malema told a media briefing at the IEC results operations centre in Tshwane on Thursday that while there were some technical glitches with the voter management devices (VMDs), which the IEC had introduced for the first time in this election, their introduction should be welcomed...
