Politics ActionSA ready to take over Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni Party leader Herman Mashaba tells supporters he will fight corruption and ensure small businesses thrive

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba told party supporters on Thursday that he is ready to return to his old job as executive mayor of SA’s richest metro and economic hub and continue his mission of bringing investment into Johannesburg to create jobs and provide better services to communities.

Delivering the keynote address at his party’s final rally at the Old Park Station in Johannesburg, Mashaba, a former Joburg mayor, said his administration would ensure that small businesses — which are at the coalface of creating jobs in SA — thrive because “a job improves lives better than government ever can”...