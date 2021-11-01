Cape Town rains on DA parade

After a campaign plagued by missteps and controversy, the rain poured on the DA stronghold of Cape Town, further damaging its electoral prospects in Monday’s election.

The turnout in Cape Town could be below 40%, said mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis several hours before polls closed, after a day of showers, some of which were torrential and blew away DA gazebos.

He expected turnout to be low in Cape Town.

While the DA is still expected to achieve a comfortable majority in the City of Cape Town, a poor turnout in the city will have a serious effect on the party’s share of the vote nationally, given its support base in the city.

The DA, which gained a record 24.57% of the vote in the 2016 election, has set its sights on achieving its 2019 outcome of 20.77%. Remaining at 20% will enable the DA to say that it has stemmed the losses it experienced in 2019 and that the party has consolidated. A poor turnout in Cape Town could jeopardise this.

The DA has also had to contend with a plethora of small parties which have sprang up purporting to advance “coloured interests” which will chip into the 66% majority it won in the city in 2016.