IEC races to deal with serious complaints over voters roll
Complaints from parties include that many voters who registered in the last registration weekend were still not on the voters roll
Political parties have raised serious grievances in the 2021 local government elections with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) over voters not appearing on the voters roll.
Many voters who have registered a change of address have also complained that they are unable to cast their vote as a result of the new information not being captured and IEC staff not been adequately trained...
