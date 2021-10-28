National WIND AND SOLAR SA to get 25 green energy projects at prices in line with coal Gwede Mantashe announced new renewable energy projects set to will deliver energy at record low prices for SA B L Premium

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Thursday night announced 25 new renewable energy projects that will deliver wind and solar energy at record low prices for SA.

The announcement comes as the country shifted from stage 4 load-shedding to stage 2 amid anger and recriminations at the government for failing to solve the electricity supply problem...