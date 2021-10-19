Don’t write off nuclear, says Futuregrowth
SA has some competitive advantages and the nuclear debate is worth having for the long term, says Paul Semple
19 October 2021 - 19:06
Amid growing pressure to decarbonise and rapid technological innovation, Futuregrowth Asset Management, SA’s largest debt manager and a key government investor, has warned against writing off nuclear as an option for power generation in the long term.
Though a sensitive issue in SA since the government under former president Jacob Zuma tried to force a 9.6GW nuclear build “down our throats”, Paul Semple, Futuregrowth’s head of unlisted credit, said the country does have some competitive advantages for nuclear and it should be explored...
