Don't write off nuclear, says Futuregrowth SA has some competitive advantages and the nuclear debate is worth having for the long term, says Paul Semple

Amid growing pressure to decarbonise and rapid technological innovation, Futuregrowth Asset Management, SA’s largest debt manager and a key government investor, has warned against writing off nuclear as an option for power generation in the long term.

Though a sensitive issue in SA since the government under former president Jacob Zuma tried to force a 9.6GW nuclear build “down our throats”, Paul Semple, Futuregrowth’s head of unlisted credit, said the country does have some competitive advantages for nuclear and it should be explored...