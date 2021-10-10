National Red lights flash as grid capacity constrains rollout of wind energy B L Premium

As the government’s green power procurement gets back on track, SA’s wind sector is gearing up to deliver a sizeable 14.4GW of power by 2030, but the industry sees grid capacity constraints as a threat to the country’s green power ambitions.

“The wind sector has much to celebrate but has faced many challenges and continues to do so, grid connectivity being but one of them,” Mercia Grimbeek, chair of the SA Wind Energy Association (Sawea), said in the keynote address at Windaba, SA’s flagship wind energy conference in Cape Town last week...