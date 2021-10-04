National New SA wind atlas to aid green power investment case Reliable wind energy data is critical to attracting investment B L Premium

SA’s updated wind atlas, which for the first time includes data on offshore wind, will provide critical information to support further investment in the nascent renewable energy industry.

The third iteration of the Wind Atlas for SA (Wasa 3) was launched on Monday by the SA National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi), a state-owned entity mandated to direct, monitor and conduct energy research & development...