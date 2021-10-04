New SA wind atlas to aid green power investment case
Reliable wind energy data is critical to attracting investment
04 October 2021 - 18:23
SA’s updated wind atlas, which for the first time includes data on offshore wind, will provide critical information to support further investment in the nascent renewable energy industry.
The third iteration of the Wind Atlas for SA (Wasa 3) was launched on Monday by the SA National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi), a state-owned entity mandated to direct, monitor and conduct energy research & development...
