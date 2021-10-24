National Old dog Komati learns new tricks The flagship project hopes to demonstrate Eskom’s commitment to a just energy transition B L Premium

It is all systems go to repower and repurpose Eskom’s Komati power station, the utility’s flagship greening project, as it seeks to impress potential investors ahead of COP26.

Though the last unit of the 60-year-old power station will only be decommissioned in a year’s time, much work is being done to breathe new life into it and the communities dependent on it, Eskom CEO André De Ruyter told delegates of a SA National Energy Association (Sanea) virtual conference on Friday...