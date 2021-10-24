Old dog Komati learns new tricks
The flagship project hopes to demonstrate Eskom’s commitment to a just energy transition
24 October 2021 - 17:34
It is all systems go to repower and repurpose Eskom’s Komati power station, the utility’s flagship greening project, as it seeks to impress potential investors ahead of COP26.
Though the last unit of the 60-year-old power station will only be decommissioned in a year’s time, much work is being done to breathe new life into it and the communities dependent on it, Eskom CEO André De Ruyter told delegates of a SA National Energy Association (Sanea) virtual conference on Friday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now